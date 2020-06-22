Suspect in deadly hit-and-run surrenders to KCPD, victim identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD investigators say a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run from overnight Sunday surrendered to police. This development happened after they released photos of the car they believe was involved in the crash.

Police identified 23-year-old Zahara Kathawalla as the victim of the crash. She’s a woman from Kansas City, Mo. The suspect hasn’t been identified, and won’t be until prosecutors file formal charges.

Police say Kathawalla was crossing Main Street, west to east, when she was struck by a driver heading south, who then left the scene.

Investigators later located a black Ford Focus a few blocks away from the crash scene. A paper temporary tag appeared to have been torn from the back plate.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.