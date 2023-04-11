KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with killing a Kansas City police officer and a pedestrian waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Jerron Lightfoot of Tonganoxie, Kansas, made the decision during a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Lightfoot, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed Kansas City, Missouri, police officer James Muhlbauer and Jesse Eckes. Muhlbauer’s K9, Champ, also died in the crash.

According to court documents, Lightfoot was speeding and ran a red light before hitting Muhlbauer’s patrol vehicle near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. The crash happened while Muhlbauer and Champ were patrolling the area on Feb. 15, 2023.

Muhlbauer died from his injuries at a nearby hospital while Champ died at the scene. Eckes was standing near the intersection and also died from injuries he received during the crash.

Lightfoot was arrested, charged, and posted a $3,000 bond on Feb. 17. A judge released him on house arrest. One of his bond requirements is that he stays in Jackson County.

Lightfoot is scheduled to be in court again April 21.