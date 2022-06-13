LAWRENCE, Kan. — Following his arrest in Indiana, the suspect in a hit-and-run in Eudora, Kansas, that killed a 10-year-old girl is now in the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, 28, ,of Overland Park, Kansas, was taken into custody in Indiana on June 4 by U.S. Marshals and Indiana State Troopers.

Meza is suspected of striking a motorcycle on May 14 on East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10, killing 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard and injuring her grandfather, Barry Larson, 54.

“We are grateful for this arrest to begin the next chapter in the process of bringing answers to Brooklyn and her family. We thank all law enforcement agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals for their hard work,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said at the time of his arrest.

