JOPLIN, Mo. — According to the Joplin Police Department, a suspect is in the hospital after being shot by a police officer Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near 25th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue. Details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.

Police said no officers were injured and ask the citizens to avoid the area.

The shooting is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

