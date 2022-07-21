LIBERTY, Mo. — The man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer appeared in a Clay County Courtroom to be officially charged with the crimes.

Joshua T. Rocha, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for killing Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Rocha appeared in person during the hearing where a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The court will also appoint a public defender to represent Rocha.

He is held on $2 million bond. The judge scheduled a bond hearing for next week.

While audio and video recordings were not allowed inside the courtroom, FOX4’s Tia Johnson attended the hearing. She reported the courtroom was packed with officers as well as Vasquez’s friends and family.

North Kansas City officers escorted Rocha from jail to his arraignment. They placed officer Vasquez’s handcuffs on Rocha to take him to court.

According to the probable cause statement, Vazquez stopped Rocha for an expired tag on his car Tuesday morning.

The documents shows Rocha later admitted to shooting Vasquez five times with a rifle. He told officers he shot the officer because he didn’t want to go to jail or have his car towed.

According to search warrants in the case, it’s possible Rocha made the gun he used to allegedly kill Vasquez.

Officers served the warrant at the home where Rocha lived with his mother. According to the document, Rocha’s mother told officers he owned a 3D printer and used it to print guns.

Investigators removed a 3D printer, a computer, software used with the 3D printer and a 3D printed gun, according to the warrant.

Rocha’s mother also told officers he came home around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and changed clothes. The court document shows she told officers that Rocha told her he’d messed up and admitted shooting a police officer. He also told her that he’d printed a fully automatic rifle and he was concerned about going to jail.

Officers said they found the gun used to kill Vasquez in the front seat of Rocha’s car, but did not say if it was one Rocha made.

The Clay County prosecutor hasn’t said if he will seek the death penalty in the case.

