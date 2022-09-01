NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after a North Kansas City police officer was gunned down in the line of duty, the suspect in his death pleaded not guilty in court.

Joshua Rocha, 24, is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder in the death of officer 32-year-old Daniel Vasquez.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom Thursday, but the last time FOX4 saw Rocha, he didn’t have an attorney, so the judge made a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Thursday it was his public defender who entered the not guilty plea.

There was a packed house in the court room.

Many of the people inside were police officers.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman was in the court room, along with the North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong, Vasquez’s fiancée, and his roommate.

When Rocha walked in the court room and up to the stand many officers locked eyes on him.

Rocha had a blank face.

Rocha’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.