OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Kansas City man in Overland Park on Sunday.

At about 4:22 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, police found Shaquille Jackson in the 8600 block of College Boulevard with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect is in the Jackson County Missouri Adult Detention Center and his case was referred to the Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney’s Office.

