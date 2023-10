KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are in a standoff with a suspect near Costco at 241 E. Linwood Blvd.

An armed person is alone in a vehicle and refusing to come out. People are asked to avoid the area on Main for the duration of the standoff.

It is unclear what led up to the standoff and other details regarding this incident.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will update with more details and alert when the interstate reopens as we get confirmation.