KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in a standoff with the Kansas City Police Department near Paseo High School on Saturday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of Woodland Ave. on a report of a disturbance.

While officers were on the scene, an adult male grabbed hold of a female victim while armed with a knife and refused to release her.

Officers created a safe distance and were able to negotiate the male into releasing the victim. She was then escorted out of the residence to safety. Then they backed away to cover, and surrounded the residence to prevent escape and protect nearby residents.

An operation 100/police standoff was called an additional resources and trained negotiators were brought to the scene.

Negotiators were able to contact the male and safely talk him out of the residence just before 8:30PM. He was taken into custody and there were no injuries to anyone involved.