KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a standoff after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. police were called to a home on Chestnut Ave. near Meyer Boulevard for a stabbing. There officers met a wounded man who told them a woman stabbed him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remains inside the home and has refused to come out. Police believe the woman may be armed.

No additional details have been released about the suspect, or if anyone else is inside the home.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.