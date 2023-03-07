KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect in a stolen ambulance caused a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, sending multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. near E. Meyer Boulevard and 71 Highway.

Police said a parked Kansas City Fire Department ambulance was stolen from Research Medical Center. The suspect driver of the stolen ambulance was speeding westbound on Meyer, coming to the exit ramp from southbound 71 Highway.

The suspect struck a gold Cadillac XTS, a silver Nissan Rogue, a white Nissan Sentra nd a white Kia Optima. The suspect driver then went off the roadway, struck a tree and went down an embankment before stopping in the northbound lanes on Prospect.

The driver of the stolen ambulance was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The drivers of the Cadillac and Nissan were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The drivers of the Kia and Nissan Rogue refused medical treatment at the scene.

All drivers that were taken to the hospital are currently in stable condition.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.