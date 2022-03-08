LIBERTY, Mo. — The suspect driver of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after causing multiple crashes and a brief chase with Clay County deputies.

Deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash at 92 Highway and Mt. Olivet Road, just south of Smithville Lake.

Clay County deputies later spotted the suspect vehicle near Liberty and determined it to be stolen and began a chase, including using stop stick tire deflation devices.

As the suspect driver continued in a reckless manner, deputies stopped the chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

More stop stick devices were used and completely removed the suspect’s rear tires.

Deputies were able to stop the suspect on the ramp from 152 Highway to southbound Interstate 35 and get him safely into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Liberty Police assisted as well.