WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 16-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a Wichita teen at the Towne East Square was in court Tuesday afternoon for a detention hearing.

The suspect was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton of Wichita. Hutton was involved in a fight at the mall with people he knew from an ongoing dispute. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting Hutton, according to the Wichita Police Department.

During the hearing, a judge determined that the suspect, who had no criminal record or priors, would remain in custody because of a threat posed to others. The judge said the suspect might be charged as an adult.

KSN News does not name juveniles in cases unless they are charged as an adult.

The suspect will be held at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility until his next court appearance.