LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 29-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man pleaded guilty Friday to a 2019 stabbing of another prisoner in the Lansing, Kansas prison.

Andrew Michael Hogue was convicted of aggravated battery for his part in an attack of a fellow inmate in the Kansas Department of Correction.

Both Hogue and the victim were members of the Kansas Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang in the prison system, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The attack occurred in April 2019 in the maximum custody dining hall.

Hogue was sent a coded message from another member of the gang ordering a violent attack on the victim who had fallen out of favor with the group.

The victim was stabbed multiple times with an improvised device. He survived his injuries.

Sentencing will happen at a later date.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.