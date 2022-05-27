LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 29-year-old man was sentenced this week to nearly 13 years in prison for stabbing another inmate in the Lansing, Kansas Correctional Facility.

Andrew Michael Hogue was sentenced in Leavenworth County court to 12 years and 10 months in prison.

Hogue pleaded guilty to the crime on April 22, 2022.

Both Hogue and the victim were members of the Kansas Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang in the prison system, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The attack occurred in April 2019 in the maximum custody dining hall.

Hogue was sent a coded message from another member of the gang ordering a violent attack on the victim who had fallen out of favor with the group.

The victim was stabbed multiple times with an improvised device. He survived his injuries.

Hogue was serving a prison sentence from multiple robberies out of Shawnee County, Kansas.