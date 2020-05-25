Suspect allegedly drove toward police in stolen car before officers fired weapons, KCKPD says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the KCK Police Department, officers were doing an area check in a public parking lot in the 600 block of South 71st Terrace aroud 7:40 a.m. when they discovered a stolen vehicle from Leavenworth sitting unoccupied.

While investigating the stolen vehicle, a tenant approached officers and told them about an armed disturbance.

A man matching the suspect description of that armed disturbance then got into the stolen vehicle and attempted to drive away.

When this happened, a police officer deployed a taser, but it was ineffective. The suspect then drove at the officers, according to a police spokeswoman.

When this happened, two officers fired their weapons, and the suspect was shot. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried to run into an apartment building when he was tased by police and taken into custody.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. It’s unclear the extent of his injuries.

The two officers involved in the shooting suffered minor injuries. They’re on paid leave during the investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by the KCK Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau along with the Topeka Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).