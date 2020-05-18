Suspect injured in Belton police shooting now charged with assault

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Belton where a suspect was shot by police and seriously injured on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in 7500 block of Crown Trailer Park. (Photo: Jessica Eley/WDAF-TV)

BELTON, Mo. — A Belton man is now facing charges after a reported disturbance led to police shooting the man Sunday.

William D. Mallow has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault.

Officers with the Belton Police Department shot and wounded Mallow on Sunday in the 7500 block of Crown Park Road.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers with Belton PD responded to a disturbance call at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Belton officers arrived on scene first and found the 54-year-old suspect with another person.

Extensive details about the incident haven’t been released, but at some point after officers located Mallow, they shot and injured him.

The Belton man was taken to a Kansas City area hospital with serious injuries. No officers were hurt.

His bond is set at $250,000.00 cash only.