Suspect involved in I-35 standoff over the weekend charged with battery

MERRIAM, Kan. — The suspect involved in a standoff with police that closed part of I-35 in Merriam on Saturday has been charged with aggravated battery.

Johnson County court documents charge Justin Tyler Kelly, 40, with once count of aggravated battery against Richard Kelly.

Police believe the domestic issue led to the standoff when Kelly lost control on the highway after saying he wanted to hurt himself and telling officers he had a gun.

Kelly was taken into custody hours later without incident.