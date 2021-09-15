Suspect killed after shooting, injuring Independence officer had violent past

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting Wednesday that left the suspect dead and a 22-year-old Independence officer seriously injured.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Cody Levi Harrison, of Gladstone, has a long rap sheet of criminal history. Most recently charged with second-degree felony burglary and stealing in Jackson County.

He was released on own recognizance on Aug. 30. He was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 13, just two days prior to the shooting, but the hearing was continued.

Harrison was also charged and sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting at a vehicle in Clay County back in 2011.

The officer injured has been identified as 22-year-old Blaize Madrid-Evans.

The Independence Police Department said he recently began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Academy on January 4 and graduated July 8.

After receiving his police commission, Madrid-Evans entered IPD’s Field Training Officer program, which he is currently still in training.

Investigators said the shooting happened near East 23rd Street and South Northern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood.

When the two officers arrived at the house, investigators said a man, later identified as Harrison, was armed with a handgun and met them. Harrison shot one of the officers. The uninjured officer returned fire and hit the gunman.

Harrison died from his injuries.

Police said they will provide updates on Madrid-Evans condition when it becomes available.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.