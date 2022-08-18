PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A suspect who fired shots at Cass County deputies following a chase overnight is still on the run.

Just after midnight deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle on 7 Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill.

The driver refused to stop and a chase began.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device on 50 Highway, near 291 Highway.

The suspect continued to travel through Raytown and into Kansas City. The suspect then lost control of the vehicle on Blue Parkway, just west of Elmwood in Kansas City.

One the suspect vehicle came to a rest the suspect fired several shots in the direction of the deputies.

No deputies were struck during the incident and no law enforcement officers returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot and multiple law enforcement agencies helped in the search for the suspect.

Detectives with KCPD are investigating the shooting.

The suspect is not in custody at this time and no description has been released at this time.

