Suspect of stolen vehicle killed in crash following chase near Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — One person is dead following a chase in Cass County Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the suspect of a stolen vehicle out of Overland Park in the area of East 287th and S. Buford Road near Harrisonville around 12:15 p.m.

The suspect driver struck another vehicle on J Highway at E. 203rd and was ejected when the vehicle rolled.

Deputies performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The suspect driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four people in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

J highway at 203rd road is currently closed while the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducts the crash investigation.