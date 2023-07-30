CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., responders were sent to the area of northeast 120th St. between A Highway and Fishing River Road in response to a hit-and-run, according to the Clay County Sherriff’s Office.

John Paul R. Scheidecker, a 30-year-old, was hit by a car Sunday morning. The suspects car did not stop after hitting Scheidecker.

The Clay County Investigation and Traffic Divisions are working on reconstructing the scene. Investigators are asking for assistance from anyone with information on the incident.

Please call 816-407-3723 if you have any information.