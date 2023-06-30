LIBERTY, Mo. — A suspect faces charges after he is accused of leading deputies on a chase through three counties and rammed a sheriff’s truck three different times Thursday morning.

Ray County sheriff’s deputies chasing the driver of a vehicle stolen from a convenience store in Polo, Missouri.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said he intercepted the stolen truck near Lawson, Missouri. The the suspect hit the sheriff’s truck twice while trying to get away.

The chase continued into Mosby where the driver hit a Ray County deputy’s vehicle, according to Childers. The suspect then hit Childers truck a third time.

Clay County deputies placed spikes on the road. The driver ran over them and flattened both passenger side tires.

Investigators said the driver eventually lost control of the truck, went through a fence, and wrecked into a ditch just south of Liberty Hospital.

Pictures provided by the Ray County Sheriff shows the damaged vehicles.

LIBERTY, Mo. — Ray County Sheriff’s office provided pictures of vehicles damaged in a police chase on June 29, 2023. (PHOTO: Ray County Sheriff’s Office)

No one was injured in the chase or crashes.