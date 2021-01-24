Suspect refused to surrender after robbing KC cab driver

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A suspect in an armed robbery barricaded himself in a house near South Hocker Ave. and East Sea Ave. in Independence Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the robbery of a cab driver around 11:30 Sunday morning. The driver told officers the suspect pulled a gun during the crime.

Independence police are working to resolve the situation peacefully.

This story is developing.

