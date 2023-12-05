OLATHE, Kan. — A 26-year-old man is sentenced in the murder of an Overland Park teen nearly five years ago.

On Tuesday, a Johnson County judge handed down the sentence for Alan Hicks, he’s one of three involved in the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Ben Workman.

Both Hicks and 21-year-old Juriah Jones took a plea deal of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery earlier this year.

Hicks will spend over 17 years in prison, Jones was also scheduled to have a sentencing hearing Tuesday, FOX4 is waiting to see what time she will serve.

Workman was killed in his apartment near 80th Street and Farley Street in Overland Park in January 2019.

Police said shortly before the shooting, he told his girlfriend and others at the apartment to hide in a bathroom. Neighbors said they heard a gunshot and then saw two men running down the stairs. Workman died before police arrived.

The man accused of pulling the trigger, 29-year-old Raymond Cherry, was sentenced to life back in April with a chance at parole after 25 years.

Back in September, Juriah Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the case. Jones was originally a juvenile when the shooting happened, but was tried as an adult.

Workman’s mom tells FOX4 she forgave them in court Tuesday.