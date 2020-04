KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a robbery at a gas station early Tuesday that ended with the suspect shooting the clerk, police said.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Quick Stop along Metropolitan near South 18th Street Expressway.

Police said the clerk’s injuries are not life threatening.

The suspect did get away.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.