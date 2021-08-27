Suspect shoots self during chase causing major backup on I-435 in Kansas City

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are on the scene following a chase that shut down part of I-435 Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of westbound Interstate 435 is closed in Kansas City Friday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a shooting.

Just before 1:30 p.m. officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to an aggravated assault with a weapon near 6th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim.

The suspect returned to the scene and ran from officers and a chase began, according to police.

The chase started south on 71 Highway and west on I-435.

Tactical officers were able to disable the vehicle near I-435 and Holmes. At that point, police said the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Two other people inside the suspect vehicle were detained and are being questions.

KCPD said no officers fired their weapons during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

Both the domestic violence incident and the shooting are being investigated at this time.

At this time Holmes Road at I-435 is closed as well as the exits to southbound 71 Highway and Bannister Road to westbound I-435.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated online and tonight on FOX4 News at 5 & 6 p.m.