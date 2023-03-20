FORT RILEY, Kan. — Military police at Fort Riley, Kansas are investigating after someone drove through a gate at the military base and was shot.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. when the suspect drove through the gate and was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier.

When the suspect got out of his vehicle, Fort Riley reports the situation escalated, leading guards to shoot the suspect.

Fort Riley said the suspect is receiving medical treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Army CID and the Fort Riley Military Police are continuing to investigate the incident.