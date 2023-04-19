OLATHE, Kan. — A man who was shot following a recent burglary at an Airbnb in Overland Park, Kansas is charged.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Marques Dewayne Hastings with burglary-dwelling firearm.

According to court documents, Overland Park police responded to a residential burglary on April 10 near West 61st Terrace and Robinson Street. The tenant, who called 911 told police he and his coworker were renting the duplex via Airbnb. He stated that they work for a company and had been in town working for the last several weeks.

He said when they returned to the duplex they discovered someone had been inside after noticing a hoodie and a pair of shoes in the bedroom that wasn’t theirs. They then found a keychain with a Bluetooth speaker attached sitting on the microwave in the kitchen.

The only thing reported missing from the duplex was a black Gen 5 Glock 17 MOS valued at $800.

Court documents state there were no signs of forced entry, meaning the door was unlocked or the suspect knew the key code to unlock the door.

Security footage from a neighbor across the street showed a man wearing a white shirt and black pants at the house. He can be seen attempting to lift the garage door, then going into the residence.

The next day, Overland Park officers responded to an armed disturbance in which someone had been shot.

At the scene, a man identified as Hastings, was laying on the ground. Another man, who was in handcuffs, and the tenant of the Airbnb, explained that he was seated in his truck when he noticed the suspect from the burglary the day before, based on the video footage.

He then confronted Hastings, who stated he was a conceal carry permit holder and lifted his shirt to show he had a gun. The tenant told him “that’s fine, just don’t touch it. The police are on their way.”

The tenant said during this exchange of words he was backing away when he tripped and fell. The tenant said Hastings drew his firearm, in which time the tenant drew his own firearm and fired one round at Hastings who fell to the ground and dropped the gun, according to court documents.

Hastings admitted he did point a firearm at the tenant but claimed it was only after the tenant pointed his firearm at him. Detectives noted the firearm Hastings had was the one reported stolen by the tenant the day before.

Hastings is being held in the Johnson County jail on a $100,000 cash bond, He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 9 a.m.