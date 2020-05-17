Suspect shot, seriously hurt in Belton officer-involved shooting

BELTON, Mo. — Cass County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning where officers with the Belton Police Department shot and wounded a suspect in the 7500 block of Crown Park Road.

The sheriff’s department says that deputies and officers with Belton PD responded to a disturbance call at about 8 a.m., Sunday. The Belton officers arrived on scene first and found the suspect with another person.

Extensive details about the incident haven’t been released, but at some point after officers located the suspect in the disturbance, they shot and wounded the suspect, who is hospitalized with serious injuries.

So far there haven’t been any reported injuries suffered by the officers.

FOX4 will continue to follow developments with this story, and will provide the latest details on this page and during later newscasts at 5, 9 and 10 p.m.