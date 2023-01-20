KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man that spurred an AMBER Alert this week is now facing multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Markelv Avery with third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and and two counts of armed criminal action.

Kansas City police said Avery turned himself in Thursday and was taken into custody without incident.

Court documents say police were called to the area of Belmont Avenue and Gladstone Boulevard Wednesday morning.

A woman told police Avery had assaulted her by choking her and pointing guns at her, charging documents say.

Avery also allegedly took an 8-month old girl at gunpoint from her mother Wednesday morning. The child was found safe a few hours later.

The 21-year-old has not been charged in the child abduction at this time. The charges filed Friday are in regard to the alleged domestic assault. The alleged abduction remains under investigation, officials said.