MERRIAM, Kan. — Road rage in Johnson County leads to a minor crash, and then more road rage when a driver uses a weapon to smash in the other car’s window.

Right now there is a manhunt for this suspect. That suspect wanted on a felony charge.

The Merriam Police Department says they have seen an increase in volatile incidents on our streets.

“It is alarming, it’s unfortunate that nowadays we have these things going on,” Capt. Jeremiah Waters with the Merriam Police Department said.

“It’s very very scary. It terrifies me, it terrifies me at this point,” Christina Ramirez, a driver and mother of five said.

It all started near 75th Street and I-35. That’s where police say some sort of road rage incident led to a minor car crash.

But then things took a swing in the wrong direction, because when police arrived.

“Located a victim vehicle that had a smashed-out window,” Waters said.

The driver of one of the cars involved got out, with what is believed to be a hammer, and smashed through a window, then they drove off.

“It’s really important to not to get into fights when you’re in the middle of the road…not honking at people just keep driving,” Ramirez said.

Waters says they are seeing an increase of – unnecessary violence on our roadways.

In just the last few months – we’ve seen similar incidents result in people dying.

A road rage dispute in Oak Grove just off of I-70 led to the death of a 53-year-old man.

Another in a Northmoor shopping district, where a simple fender bender, led to a man there being shot and killed.

“If you get agitated, if you get upset while you’re driving – we’ve all been there, we’ve all been upset, we’ve all had someone cut us off just think to yourself is this worth something causing an issue for,” Waters said.

This latest incident is being investigated as aggravated battery which is a felony.

FOX4 asked Waters what you should do if you find yourself in a hostile situation.

“I encourage people to get away from it. Drive to your local police station call 911 if you have a cell phone vehicle, hit your OnStar button,” he said.

At last check the suspect remains at large but Waters told FOX4 with a 100% confidence that they will get this situation taken care of.

If you know any information that would help, you’re asked to reach out to the Merriam Police Department, or you can remain anonymous and call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.