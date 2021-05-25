Suspect wanted for questioning in Overland Park homicide arrested following chase and crash

OLATHE, Kan. — A suspect wanted for questioning in an Overland Park homicide is hospitalized after investigators say the suspect led police on a chase and crashed a car Monday evening.

The crash happened about 16-hours after the homicide when Officers responded to N. Hamilton and E. Johnston in Olathe around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect drove away from officers, and police followed. After about two-miles, police say the suspect lost control and crashed the car.

Police say the driver is hospitalized, but is expected to survive the injuries.

Investigators say they wanted to talk to the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning at the Greenbrier Condominiums in Overland Park.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot around 5:20 a.m.

Officers arrived and found 35-year-old Jeren Hinton’s body in the parking lot. Police said Hinton did not live in the condos.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Overland Park police as soon as possible or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

