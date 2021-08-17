Suspect wanted in kidnapping of 2-year-old girl in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say it will be requesting an Amber Alert for the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl.

Police reported the incident just after 6:30 Tuesday night and said the young girl, identified as Khalecia K. Richards, was in a child seat inside a White Ford Mustang with TX with license BCD3598 when it was stolen from a gas station near Linwood and Indiana.

Khalecia is said to be wearing a yellow shirt, grey shorts, and white/green/black tennis shoes.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hat, red shirt with gold writing and black shorts.

Police ask that you call 911 if the child or vehicle is located.

