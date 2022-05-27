KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in the crash that killed a pedestrian near Interstate 435 and Truman Road on Wednesday, May 25.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Corey M. Holloway Friday with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to court documents, just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, KCPD officers attempted to stop the driver of a GMC vehicle that was reported stolen out of Gladstone, Missouri.

An officer positioned his vehicle in front of the suspect vehicle where the suspect then drove forward, striking the police car, backed up and drove around the police car in an attempt to elude officers.

The suspect reached speeds up to 95 mph on residential streets. As the suspect approached Independence Avenue and I-435, the suspect drove southbound in the northbound lanes.

At that time, officers terminated the chase.

Other KCPD officers located the vehicle near Truman Road and I-435, where the GMC had been involved in a crash involving a signal box.

A pedestrian, identified as 44-year-old Ronald Campbell, was struck by the GMC and died of his injuries.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Holloway.