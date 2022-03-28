KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 28-year-old man who led Independence, Missouri police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 was charged in federal court Monday with illegally possessing several firearms and more than two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Davon R. Williams was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court records, Independence officers saw an orange Hyundai that had been reported as stolen parked on the west side of Hometown Studios in Independence at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

An officer placed a portable tire deflation device underneath the front passenger tire of the Hyundai to deflate the tire if someone attempted to leave in the vehicle. Officers kept the vehicle under surveillance until Williams got into the driver’s seat and a woman got into the front passenger’s seat. Williams was carrying a black zip bag and a white trash bag in one hand while shouldering a black backpack.

Officers attempted to box in the Hyundai with their patrol cars, but Williams was able to flee from officers and circle around the parking lot, maneuvering through multiple parked vehicles as well as the police vehicles attempting to block him in. Williams made it to 42nd Street, where he began accelerating as officers chased him.

Williams traveled to Noland Road before going onto the ramp to I-70, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Due to public safety risk, officers ended the chase. An officer saw the Hyundai farther down the interstate, in the grass, with Williams and the woman running from the vehicle. Williams was carrying a black backpack. The woman was caught and taken into custody.

Williams was found walking westbound next to U.S. 40 Highway and began running from officers. An Independence police sergeant deployed his Taser, which struck Williams in the left elbow, and Williams continued to run and jumped the guard rail under the I-70 bridge on the south side of U.S. 40 Highway. The police sergeant jumped the guard rail and grabbed Williams, who was trying to jump back on the highway. They struggled and Williams was taken into custody.

Officers searched Williams, who had $7,581 and .9 grams of crack cocaine in his pants pockets. The backpack, which was located nearby, contained an SAR Arms 9mm firearm, 314 grams of marijuana, 92.4 grams of cocaine, 4.6 grams of powder cocaine, a plastic sandwich bag with five 30-milligram Oxycodone pills, and a sandwich bag that contained multiple sandwich bags with various pills believed to be ecstasy. On the ground next to the backpack was a loaded FNS 9mm handgun.

Officers searched the stolen Hyundai, which had severe damage, including airbag deployment. Officers found an AR-15 style rifle with no serial number in the back seat, loaded with 27 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and an additional round chambered.

A black duffle bag, also in the back seat, contained a freezer bag with 1.022 kilograms of methamphetamine, a freezer bag with 1.027 kilograms of methamphetamine, a freezer bag with 111 grams of methamphetamine, a freezer bag with 170 grams of methamphetamine, and six sandwich bags that each contained between 26 and 29 grams of marijuana.

A large white trash bag that contained three bags with a total of 1.238 kilograms of marijuana was also in the back seat.