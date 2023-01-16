OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man following a crash last October that left a 62-year-old woman dead weeks later.

Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.

The crash was reported on the night of October 30, 2022. According to the victim’s obituary, Karla Joy O’Malley was on her way home after visiting and spending time with her daughter and granddaughters when she was hit from behind by a drunk driver near her home.

O’Malley’s family said “she fought courageously for nearly 40 days to survive for her family, but she never again regained consciousness.”

Kohrs’ next court appearance will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.