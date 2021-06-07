Suspected impaired driver nearly hits Missouri state trooper on I-70

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri state trooper was nearly struck while sitting in parked in his vehicle while on duty. The frightening ordeal happened at 2:48 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 at mile marker 121 in Boone County. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F released dashcam video of the incident.

The video shows an 18-wheeler traveling in the righthand lane and a passenger car in the left lane. Suddenly, another car attempts to pass the first car by going to the shoulder on the lefthand side of the roadway and nearly sideswipes the state trooper’s vehicle.

The car that went onto the shoulder overturns in the middle of the interstate. The other car that was moving normally is spun out and travels of the right side of the interstate.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. The driver that nearly struck the state police vehicle was arrested and charged with DWI.

Not sure it gets much closer than this……



This was yesterday on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. Luckily, neither driver was injured.



The driver of the vehicle that nearly struck the patrol car and overturned was arrested for DWI.#DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver pic.twitter.com/rjck5VC1aN — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021