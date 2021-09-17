Suspected killer’s picture to be featured on new Kansas City area billboards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The picture of an accused murder suspect will soon be larger than life.

Billboards showing a picture of Damon Lee will go up along highways in three locations across the metro Monday morning.

Lee is wanted for second-degree murder and other related crimes in connection with a homicide at an apartment complex. Police were called to the complex near 60th and Highland Avenue on April 3.

Police said 25-year-old Darryl L. King died in the shooting.

The FBI confirms is working with Kansas City Police to find and arrest Lee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.