Suspected road rage on I-435 leads to highway gunfire then 2-hour standoff in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a disagreement ended in a shooting and then a standoff Tuesday afternoon.

It started around noon when police met a driver in south Kansas City near Interstate 435 and Bannister Road.

Police said the man called 911 after he heard gunshots. He showed officers a bullet hole in his vehicle and described the car that

KCPD then spotted that suspected vehicle and followed it to a home near 70th and Brooklyn.

Multiple people inside the vehicle ran into a nearby house, and a standoff began. It lasted for about two hours.

“We want to slow these things down as much as possible. That’s why we take our time,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said. “The goal here is a peaceful resolution. It takes as long as it takes. We’re not in a hurry to go rushing in or to force any issues.”

At 3 p.m. officers got a search warrant and found no one else inside the home.

They do have one person in custody. The investigation on the initial shooting is ongoing.