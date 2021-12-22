Suspected shoplifters target Northland store, threaten worker with taser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday shopping turned into something that resembled a Hollywood movie at a store in the Northland.

Kansas City police say they are investigating a suspected shoplifting that happened Monday evening, Dec. 20. According to a police report, seven women walked into the Ulta Beauty location near NW Barry Rd. and N Madison Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Employees told officers that the women began putting different items into baskets. The report said when the baskets were full, the women tried to walk out of the store at the same time, without paying for anything they were taking.

Police said an employee stood in their way and tried to block the women from leaving the store. That’s when the employee said one of the women threatened to taze her, and showed something that resembled a Taser.

Ulta Beauty said it is aware of what happened at the Northland location.

“The Ulta Beauty team continues to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to FOX4.

The police report on the incident said that there were at least two other retail stores in the area that reported similar crimes on Monday. Detectives are investigating to determine if the same group is behind all three crimes.