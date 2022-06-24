KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A theft suspect met his match in the form of two Staley High School school resource deputies.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from one car and additional items from two other cars parked at Winnwood Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

About an hour later, two teachers at Topping Elementary School reported someone took off with their catalytic converters.

The two schools are in the North Kansas City School District and are about two miles apart.

School resource deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they reviewed school security video. They said it showed the same suspect and his SUV at both schools.

Minutes later, one of the deputies spotted the suspect’s SUV at a nearby hotel and called for backup.

The deputies reported watching the suspect walk out to the SUV. The deputies stopped him and he allowed them to search his vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the deputies found three catalytic converters inside.

Deputies arrested the man, but say they are still investigating the crimes.

