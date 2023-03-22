BELTON, Mo. — Police are looking for three people who may be responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across the Kansas City area.

Belton police released pictures from surveillance cameras Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the three suspects walked into the Ulta Beauty store in Belton. They are accused of filling shopping baskets with all kinds of makeup and fragrances and left the store.

Police said the stolen merchandise is worth about $7,000.

Surveillance picture shows a suspect police say helped steal $7,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta location in Belton. (Photo provided by Belton Police Department)

The same suspects are accused of a similar crime at the Ulta location in Liberty.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to call Detective Richardson at (816) 348-4429 or email the information to jrichardson@beltonpd.org.