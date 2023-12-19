SHAWNEE, Kan. — Talk about loads of Legos! The Shawnee Police Department is investigating as multiple alleged thefts at Walmart have up to thousands of dollars.

Shawnee police said they arrested two suspects after they learned of a theft at the Walmart near 65th Street and Maurer Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said they found several thousand dollars worth of Legos that were allegedly stolen from local Walmart stores inside the suspects’ car. The suspects also had drug paraphernalia in the car.

Police allege the same individuals are suspected of committing similar thefts, resulting in $47,000 worth of stolen merchandise at various Walmart stores in the KC area.

Shawnee police said their investigation into the theft is ongoing.