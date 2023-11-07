KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s has charged two men in connection to a series of bank robberies last week in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to KCK police, Darnell Richmond, 62, was taken into custody last Thursday, Nov. 2, and Kenton Williams, 55, was taken into custody Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Richmond is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated criminal threat, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, possession of cocaine, two counts of theft, attempted theft and possession of marijuana or THC, according to KCKPD.

Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of a criminal threat, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two counts of theft and attempted theft.

Mugshot of Kenton Williams, courtesy of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshot of Darnell Richmond, courtesy of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

KCK detectives believe on Monday, Oct. 30, Richmond robbed the Community First Bank at S. 7th Street and Kansas Avenue after an unsuccessful attempt at the Bank of America off N. 78th Street and State Avenue.

Three days later, on Thursday, Nov. 2, detectives believe Richmond returned to Community First Bank where he left with an unknown amount of money.

KCKPD said they were able to arrest the two suspects with the help of the FBI.

Both suspects are being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $20,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that can help detectives is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.