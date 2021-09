RANDOLPH, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they have the suspects of an Independence armed robbery and shooting in custody.

The sheriff’s office says the incident occurred at 39th Street and Noland Road in Independence Sunday night.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle in Randolph, Missouri Sunday night with a weapon in the back seat.

The Independence Police Department will follow up with their investigation.

