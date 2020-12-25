Suspects in stolen truck fleeing police cause crash that kills two in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are at the scene of a deadly crash on Friday afternoon where investigators say two people were killed in crash following a police chase that began with officers pursuing a stolen truck.

Investigators tell FOX4 that the incident began at about 1 p.m. A man called 911 when he spotted his stolen truck near N. 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard, and the suspect driving that truck hit a police vehicle when officers responded.

The driver fled and officers gave chase. The suspect ran a stop sign at 17th and Orville, striking another vehicle with two people inside, they died in the crash. The suspected driver and a passenger in the stolen truck tried to run away from the scene. One was caught and arrested, police are still searching for the second suspect. They haven’t said so far whether the driver or passenger is under arrest.

So far police haven’t identified either suspect or released any information about the victims. FOX4 has a news crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates on this page and during FOX4 News at 9 and 10 p.m.