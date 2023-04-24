LIBERTY, Mo. — A man is charged after he allegedly carjacked a driver and led Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase through Liberty.

Clay County Prosecutors charged 23-year-old John Lucas, Jr., with tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Deputies said Lucas allegedly carjacked a driver in Jackson County and then drove to a Liberty convenience store on April 16.

The officers spotted the car parked outside the store and ordered Lucas to surrender. Lucas refused and deputies said he took off at a high rate of speed.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the chase continued north on Missouri Route 291 before Lucas made a U-turn onto Missouri Route 152.

When Lucas tried to turn onto Liberty Drive he hit a concrete median, according to deputies. From there officers say Lucas grabbed a rifle and ran into the nearby Liberty Corners shopping area.

Lucas tripped and fell in the parking lot, according to the deputies who ran after him. They say he dropped the rifle and his backpack.

Deputies tackled Lucas to stop him from picking up the gun and then arrested him. After investigating, deputies said the two guns found in Lucas’ possession were stolen.

Lucas is held in the Clay County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.