INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City-area gas station clerk was shot by multiple people. Now the manhunt is on for four suspects in what police call a well-planned crime.

What started as a normal shift for Ronald Parsons soon took a turn for the worse as he left work.

“I kind of just laid there and played dead. Maybe if they think I’m dead, they’re not going, maybe they’ll stop shooting,” Parsons said.

This happened early Sunday in Independence.

Police said earlier in the night, a woman left her keys and some type of drug by accident at the gas station. That was before Parsons got on shift, but within hours she returned.

“She starts banging on the windows, pounding on the windows — ‘Aye where’s my stuff,'” Parsons said.

A clerk who worked the shift before Parsons had flushed the drugs so the woman could only get her keys back.

She left, so Parsons thought. As he prepared to leave work around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Parsons said a man approached him in the parking lot.

“He swings on me, hits me a couple of times in the head,” he said.

Parsons pulls off, he said, doing his best to avoid any sort of confrontation. That’s when bullets started flying.

“I hear a few shots behind me and then I hear some shots from the other direction,” Parsons said.

Parsons falling off his bike. In minutes, the 20-year-old went from working to provide for his family to lying in the middle of the street fighting for his life. Playing dead so the shooting would stop.

Police are now looking for four suspects, the ones they believe are responsible for the attack.

“This appeared to be a well thought out plan between these individuals, and it is kind of scary because we’ve got up to maybe three people firing at this person, indiscriminately firing at this person those rounds have to go somewhere,” Officer Jack Taylor with the Independence Police Department said.

“It definitely brings a life into perspective that I don’t think a lot of people get or have makes me grateful I’m here,” Parsons said.

If you would like to help Ronald Parsons as he recovers, you can do so at this link.