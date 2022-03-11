KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspended officer with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is facing charges for failing to work off-duty shifts he was paid to work.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Brandon Dean Sherman Friday with felony stealing by deceit.

According to court records filed Friday, a witness reported to KCPD that security shifts at a business near E. 31st Street and Prospect Avenue were not covered.

Further checks showed the company reported paying more than $5,000 to Sherman for security shifts in January and February. But video surveillance showed he was not at the store for those shifts.

KCPD initiated an investigation into the incident, which was pursued and handled by its economic crimes unit.

Sherman was issued a summons to appear in court on March 23, 2022, at 1 p.m.